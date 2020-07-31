Notable Friday Option Activity: CLX, URI, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 16,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,393 contracts, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares or approximately 60% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 44,221 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, URI options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.