Notable Friday Option Activity: CLX, AA, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 7,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 773,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,867 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
