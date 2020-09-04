Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CLR, URI, ACN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), where a total of 9,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 935,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,461 contracts, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 7,348 contracts, representing approximately 734,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

