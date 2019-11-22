Notable Friday Option Activity: CLF, ROKU, HGV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 71,993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 11,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 176,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 20,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) saw options trading volume of 6,332 contracts, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,400 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

