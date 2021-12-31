Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CLF, PLUG, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 76,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 5,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 82,979 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 17,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,717 contracts, representing approximately 271,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

