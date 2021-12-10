Notable Friday Option Activity: CLF, MA, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 76,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 26,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 15,457 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, MA options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

