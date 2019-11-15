Notable Friday Option Activity: CIEN, RTN, CAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 8,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 868,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) saw options trading volume of 6,661 contracts, representing approximately 666,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 19,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, RTN options, or CAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

