Notable Friday Option Activity: CIEN, REGN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 8,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,400 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $645 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 49,813 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 5,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, REGN options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

