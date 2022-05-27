Notable Friday Option Activity: CIEN, HD, OPRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 7,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 780,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 28,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 1,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

