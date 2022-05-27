Notable Friday Option Activity: CIEN, HD, OPRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 7,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 780,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 28,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 1,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, HD options, or OPRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.