Notable Friday Option Activity: CI, SQ, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 9,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 950,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 83,440 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 206,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 49,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

