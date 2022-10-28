Notable Friday Option Activity: CHTR, WYNN, COP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 8,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 22,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 33,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 15,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

