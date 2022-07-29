Notable Friday Option Activity: CHTR, SBUX, PSA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 9,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 958,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 44,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 4,484 contracts, representing approximately 448,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146.85 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146.85 strike highlighted in orange:
