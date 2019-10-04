Notable Friday Option Activity: CHRS, Z, ADNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coherus BioSciences Inc (Symbol: CHRS), where a total volume of 9,475 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 947,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.8% of CHRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,900 underlying shares of CHRS. Below is a chart showing CHRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 25,288 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 10,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

