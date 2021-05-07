Notable Friday Option Activity: CG, WW, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), where a total of 37,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 331.8% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,800 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 41,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 9,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,800 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 216,682 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 232.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 13,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CG options, WW options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

