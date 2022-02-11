Notable Friday Option Activity: CC, BE, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total volume of 5,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 502,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 18,167 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 17,175 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 8,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, BE options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

