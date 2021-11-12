Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, ROK, FIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 2,207 contracts, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) saw options trading volume of 20,014 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 13,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, ROK options, or FIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.