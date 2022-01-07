Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, HON, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 2,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 14,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 3,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,800 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

