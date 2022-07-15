Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 10,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 576,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:
