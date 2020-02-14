Notable Friday Option Activity: CARG, ADBE, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG), where a total volume of 9,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 923,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.3% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,700 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 18,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARG options, ADBE options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

