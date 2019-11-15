Notable Friday Option Activity: CARA, NUE, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA), where a total volume of 5,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.8% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 25,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 80,130 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

