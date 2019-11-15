Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CARA, NUE, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA), where a total volume of 5,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.8% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 25,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 80,130 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARA options, NUE options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

