Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, TXN, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 4,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 31,136 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,204 contracts, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, TXN options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.