Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, TXN, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 4,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 31,136 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,204 contracts, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, TXN options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BFT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TCCB
DRC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.