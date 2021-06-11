Markets
CAR

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, DELL, GMS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 10,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 18,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 2,104 contracts, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, DELL options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR DELL GMS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular