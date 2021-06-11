Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, DELL, GMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 10,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 18,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 2,104 contracts, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

