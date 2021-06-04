Notable Friday Option Activity: CACC, WYNN, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 1,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.6% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 96,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 21,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,106 contracts, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

