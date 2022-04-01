Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: C, ENPH, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 159,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 19,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 13,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 13,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

