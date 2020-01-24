Markets
BZH

Notable Friday Option Activity: BZH, CME, VMW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total of 1,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 237,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 9,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 4,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, CME options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BZH CME VMW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular