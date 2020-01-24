Notable Friday Option Activity: BZH, CME, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total of 1,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 237,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 9,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 4,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

