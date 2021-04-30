Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BZH, AXP, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total of 1,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 334,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 28,408 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,600 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

