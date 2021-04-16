Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BYND, MSTR, WKHS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 58,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 235% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 13,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) options are showing a volume of 185,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.5% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 18,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

