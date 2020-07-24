Notable Friday Option Activity: BYND, INOV, SB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 49,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) options are showing a volume of 2,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of INOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of INOV. Below is a chart showing INOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) saw options trading volume of 838 contracts, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

