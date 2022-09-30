Notable Friday Option Activity: BXMT, CIM, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), where a total of 13,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) options are showing a volume of 23,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 28,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BXMT options, CIM options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
