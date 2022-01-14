Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, CSII, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 18,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII) options are showing a volume of 1,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CSII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,000 underlying shares of CSII. Below is a chart showing CSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
