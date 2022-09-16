Notable Friday Option Activity: BTU, WHR, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 41,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 10,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, WHR options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.