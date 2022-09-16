Notable Friday Option Activity: BTU, WHR, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 41,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 10,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

