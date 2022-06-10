Notable Friday Option Activity: BOX, LULU, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 11,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,600 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 28,972 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOX options, LULU options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

