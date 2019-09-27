Notable Friday Option Activity: BOKF, MED, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), where a total volume of 720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of BOKF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of BOKF. Below is a chart showing BOKF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) options are showing a volume of 1,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 169,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 258,414 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 13,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

