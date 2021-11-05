Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BLNK, W, FNKO

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK), where a total of 13,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.7% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 13,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 4,629 contracts, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares or approximately 83% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

