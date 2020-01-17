Notable Friday Option Activity: BLK, SNA, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 5,323 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 532,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 2,428 contracts, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, SNA options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

