Notable Friday Option Activity: BLK, CZR, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 5,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 537,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 16,417 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

