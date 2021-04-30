Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BLK, BAX, TPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 245,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) saw options trading volume of 8,732 contracts, representing approximately 873,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 12,514 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

