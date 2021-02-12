Notable Friday Option Activity: BL, IMGN, GRPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 2,876 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 287,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 4,763 contracts, representing approximately 476,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BL options, IMGN options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.