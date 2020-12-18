Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, CSCO, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 497,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 332,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 126,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 43,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

