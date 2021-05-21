Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, BHVN, MBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 416,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 331,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2550 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2550 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 5,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.5% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 5,763 contracts, representing approximately 576,300 underlying shares or approximately 121.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

