Notable Friday Option Activity: BKE, PINS, CRSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total volume of 3,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 378,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 53,902 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 6,138 contracts, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKE options, PINS options, or CRSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

