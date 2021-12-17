Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BKE, PINS, CRSR

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total volume of 3,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 378,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 53,902 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 6,138 contracts, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

