Notable Friday Option Activity: BJ, X, KNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ), where a total volume of 10,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 63,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 11,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 14,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

