Notable Friday Option Activity: BJ, FIVE, TMDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ), where a total of 13,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.2% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,000 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 7,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 774,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 5,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

