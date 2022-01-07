Notable Friday Option Activity: BGS, KBH, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), where a total of 5,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 899,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 6,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 693,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,803 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

