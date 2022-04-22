Notable Friday Option Activity: BERY, MU, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total of 3,159 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 753,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 106,128 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 36,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 3,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

