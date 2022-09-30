Notable Friday Option Activity: BECN, DDOG, IRTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN), where a total volume of 3,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 17,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 1,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

