Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, WHR, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 19,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,180 contracts, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 2,190 contracts, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, WHR options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.