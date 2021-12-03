Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, RCL, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 19,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 24,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 4,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, RCL options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.