Markets
BBY

Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, RCL, OSTK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 19,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 24,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 4,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, RCL options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY RCL OSTK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular