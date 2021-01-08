Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, VERI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 16,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 41,456 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veritone Inc (Symbol: VERI) options are showing a volume of 5,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of VERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of VERI. Below is a chart showing VERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, QCOM options, or VERI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

