Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, JPM, HRL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 8,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 882,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 40,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) options are showing a volume of 6,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,700 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

